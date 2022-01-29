Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.