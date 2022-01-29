Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,019 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after acquiring an additional 823,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

