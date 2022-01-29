Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

