Oppenheimer Comments on Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

