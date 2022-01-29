Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.21 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

