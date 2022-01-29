Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 11.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MongoDB by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MongoDB by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $373.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

