Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 61,518 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.75 million and a PE ratio of -29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 397,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

