Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $8,164,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

