Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.
NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $8,164,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
