Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.27.

Shares of OR opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last ninety days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

