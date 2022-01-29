OTR Global Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Positive

OTR Global lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. Capri has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $9,615,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

