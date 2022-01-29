OTR Global Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to “Positive”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.