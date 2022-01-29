Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

