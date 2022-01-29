Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXINF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $$30.05 during trading hours on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

