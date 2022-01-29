Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $16,647,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

