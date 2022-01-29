Park National Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Park National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Park National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Park National by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

