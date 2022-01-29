Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

