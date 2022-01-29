Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

