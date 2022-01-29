Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 207 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

