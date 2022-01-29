Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paya in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Paya stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Paya by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

