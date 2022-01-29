PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $59,704.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109226 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

