Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 727.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

