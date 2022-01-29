PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.62.

PYPL opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

