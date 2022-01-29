Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 610 ($8.23) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.55) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 705.83 ($9.52).

LON PSON opened at GBX 606.20 ($8.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 606.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.92). The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

