Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $157.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

