Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

