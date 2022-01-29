Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 889.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PENMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 288,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.