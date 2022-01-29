Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 889.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PENMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 288,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

