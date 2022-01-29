Penta (PNT) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Penta has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $145,838.03 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

