PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. 5,795,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,256. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

