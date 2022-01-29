Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.43.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 245,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.