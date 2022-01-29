Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 350,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OPK stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

