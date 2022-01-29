Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 350,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OPK stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
