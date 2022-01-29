Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAX opened at $9.91 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

