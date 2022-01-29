Phoneum Price Down 60.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Phoneum has a market cap of $84,832.35 and $404.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,037,652,109 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

