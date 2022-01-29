PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPHP stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.