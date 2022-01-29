PieDAO DOUGH v2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,744.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $24,744.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

