Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $130.61 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

