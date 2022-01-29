Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Columbia Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

