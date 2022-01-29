Piper Sandler Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

