Piper Sandler Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

