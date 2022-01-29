Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $137.29 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $137.29 million and approximately $236,481.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00255427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00079982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00112020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,879,015 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

