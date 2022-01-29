Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 919,618 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

