Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 919,618 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.95.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
