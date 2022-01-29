Playtech’s (PTEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 592 ($7.99).

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech stock opened at GBX 614.50 ($8.29) on Tuesday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 716.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.65.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.