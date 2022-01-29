Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Acquires $45,312.50 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $37.01 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

