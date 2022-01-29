Point Break Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.0% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.