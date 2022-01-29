Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFTAU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000.

