Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

