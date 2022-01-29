Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.56

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 24915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $508.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

