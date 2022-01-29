Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.47% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $95,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

