Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 521,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.39% of Sysco worth $156,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

