Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $191,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its stake in eBay by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 88,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

