Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.78% of Universal Display worth $384,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 4.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

OLED opened at $143.48 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

